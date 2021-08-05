Daniel Kanu

The management of Abia state College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu has set up a committee to review the performance of all staff with a view to sanction the unproductive ones.

Provost of the college, Dr Phillips Nto announced this yesterday in a meeting he held with academic staff.

He said the committee which has one month to submit its report, is headed by the Deputy Provost, Dr Solomon lheonunekwu while the Registrar,Mr Ikechukwu Odoemenam will serve as the Secretary.

According to the Provost,the terms of reference for the committee as agreed by the management and Deans and Directors include the number of courses taught and scripts marked by lecturers in a semester.

Dr Nto also said academic staff will be evaluated on the frequency of publication of academic papers and journals.

He disclosed that non academic staff must have verified job description and evidence of duties executed within a specified period.

He condemned the action of some staff whom he accused of engaging in acts inimical to the progress and growth of the institution.

He also frowned at those staff who use the classroom to vilifiy the state government, saying that by their actions they no longer wished to work in the college.

Dr Nto however promised to ensure that all hardworking Staff would be encouraged to attain any professional heights through sponsorship.

He enjoined the young and dynamic academic staff to access Tetfund opportunity for their growth.

