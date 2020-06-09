Romanus Okoye

The board chairman, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, Nduka Anyanwu yesterday commended the acting Chairman of the onomic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu for his efforts at ridding the country of corruption.

Speaking during a working visit to Magu at the Commission’s headquarters, Anyanwu said that the sterling efforts of the acting chairman of the Commission in making Nigeria a better place are not going unnoticed among Nigerians and the global community: “We are aware of your achievements. Nigerians are proud of you and are praying for you.”

Anyanwu who came in company with another board member and commandant, Police Staff College, AIG. Shola David and Director, ASCON, Abuja liaison office, Abdul. A. Rabiu, explained that the visit was to further strengthen the good-working relationship between the EFCC and ASCON.

He appealed to the Commission to assist it with an office building, for its training, from the properties forfeited by fraudsters and other corrupt elements in the society. Such a gesture, Anyanwu said, will save the government the cost of acquisition of such a facility.

Magu in his response, expressed his warm appreciation for the visit and assured the team of the Commission’s willingness to grant the request. He stressed that forfeited properties would serve better purposes if released for the use of government agencies and disclosed that some of the Commission’s staff are products of ASCON’S training.

“ASCON is a household name,” Magu said. “I have also attended your trainings. It is a training school of pride with robust training services. We are ready to oblige your request.”