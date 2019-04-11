Adewale Sanyaolu

Director General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Mrs. Cecilia Gayya, has called for collaboration among the West African Management Development and Training Institutions (WAMDEVIN), saying such initiative would engender economic growth.

Speaking in Topo, Badary at the institute’s opening of a two-week train-the-trainers course organized by WAMDEVIN, Gayya said there was the need for more collaboration, cooperation and partnership among the MDIs for each member institute to derive the benefit of networking.

“The MDIs have a responsibility for quality assurance in human capacity building through training, research and consultancy in various countries. We owe West African governments this much and we need to work collaboratively with one another in order to effectively perform our duties to governments and citizens across the region”, she said

Executive Secretary, WAMDEVIN, Dr Kolawole Olowe, noted that MDI’s are central to transforming the instruments of the state into effective, efficient, innovative and responsive agents for economic and social transformation.

“The Train-The-Trainers course is therefore organized to broaden the horizon of those who are engaged in the business of strengthening the human and institutional capacities of government of their countries and to also familiarize them with current trends in management training”, he said

Olowe explained that WAMDEVIN in its bid to stimulate private and public sector institutions’ investment in capacity building, human resources development and management research, encourages good practices in corporate governance.

He said since Nigerian government lobbied and relocated WAMDEVIN from its former secretariat in Ghana to Nigeria in 1990, though it took responsibility of funding and running the network, but over the years, the network had suffered donor fatique and allocation from the Nigerian government, this, according to Olowe, had drastically affected the operations of the network.