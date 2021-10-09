From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 163 senior staff of the Delta State civil service have graduated from management based course organised by the office of the state Head of Service in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

The programme tagged ‘Seven Weekend Senior Management Course’ is the 17th in the series.

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony in Asaba, the HOS, Reginald Bayoko, commended them for their exemplary conduct and good performance.

He said the management course was a prerequisite for promotion of officers to the directorate cadre of the state civil service.

According to him, the training was aimed at equipping participants with management techniques to enable them deal with pressing demands of the service.

Bayoko congratulated the participants, saying that they have acquired the rudiments needed for higher responsibility at the top hierarchy of the service.

He charged them to reciprocate government investment by ploughing back into the service the knowledge they gained from the training.

The HOS commended the state government and other partners for the continued capacity building for workers.

Director General of ASCON, represented by the Director of Studies, Goodluck Audu, described the 163 participants as rebranded agents of effective change.

He advocated for similar training for officers on grade levels seven to ten, noting that this would help bridge the existing skill and knowledge gap between the cadre and superiors.

Austin Ekpevwu who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked the organisers, and suggested measures to improve classroom experience in future training.

