By Bimbola Oyesola

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has appointed an acting national president to steer the affairs of the union, Dr. Tommy Etim Okon, who until his appointment, was national vice president of the association.

In a press statement issued in Lagos at the weekend, ASCSN’s secretary-general, Alade Bashir Lawal, stated that the national executive council (NEC) of the association at an emergency meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, unanimously resolved to appoint Dr. Tommy Okon as acting national president of the union to oversee its activities until the NEC directs otherwise.

“This appointment is sequel to certain unforeseen development that stares the union in the face,” the statement added.

According to the ASCSN, the Acting National President, Tommy was a two-term Unit Chairman of the Association at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

A seasoned labour leader, Dr. Tommy has attended ILO conferences in Geneva, Switzerland, for more than 10 years and is abreast with contemporary industrial relations best practices at the global level, including the structures and workings of the trade unions in line with ILO standards.

A versatile author, one of his books: “Keys to Sustainable Low-Cost Housing Development in the 21st Century,” which has been translated into many languages, can be accessed on Amazon.