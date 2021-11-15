By Bimbola Oyesola

History was made in the garden city of Port Harcout, Rivers State recently as the National President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Etim Okon, emerged the 1st National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, in a statement said that Tommy’s emergence as the 1st National Deputy President of TUC followed unanimous votes by the three decision-making organs of the Congress namely the National Administrative Council (NAC), the Central Working Committee (CWC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) at their separate meetings held in Port Harcout, the Rivers State Capital.

According to the statement, the TUC 1st National Deputy President, Tommy Etim Okon, was a two-term Unit Chairman of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It read further, “A seasoned labour leader, Comrade Tommy has attended ILO Conferences in Geneva, Switzerland, for more than 20 years and is abreast with contemporary industrial relations best practices at the global level including the structures and workings of the Trade Unions in line with ILO standards,” the Union emphasized.

A versatile author, one of his books: “Keys to Sustainable Low Cost Housing Development in the 21st Century” which has been translated into many languages, can be assessed on Amazon. Tommy is also the Vice Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council.”

