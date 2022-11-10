By Henry Uche

The Association Of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Unit of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reiterated its support to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu even as he push for second tenure in office.

From a statement delivered by the ASCSN Unit Chairman and Secretary, Taqwalahi Ishmael, and comrade Oni Ayodeji, respectively, the group maintained the the Lagos state government has done well in the state, therefore deserves second term.

They made this position clear following a verified social media post made by the Lagos state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, which didn’t go down well with ASCSN, LIRS unit.

The group said, “The attention of the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, LIRS Unit have been drawn to a statement credited to the PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos State Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran via his social media platforms about geniue workers’ agitation arising from the fall out of collective bargaining agreement on the 2022 promotion exercise which is basically an internal issue between the Management of LIRS and the Union.

“As a Union that operates in the Public Service and believes in constructive engagement with all social partners, it would have been honourable not to dignify the PDP Governorship candidate with a response for fueling the embers of falsehood all in a bid to score cheap political point. However, we owe it as a moral duty to educate the feeble minded who might not have the time to fact check some of the issues raised by the PDP Governorship candidate. It is precisely for these reasons we want to set the record straight.

“We wish to State very clearly that the issues insinuated by Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran about the present management of LIRS are not only false, but equally baseless ,puerile, repulsive and must not be taken seriously by all intelligent mind,”

The group stressed that any political blackmail at this critical time will not change the perception of the LIRS staff about Mr. Governor whom they asserted have done tremendously well for the working class of Lagos State particularly staff welfare, which is unprecedented in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that someone who seek the highest office in the State could decide to play on the sensibilities of our members all in a bid to garner sympathy because we are in an electioneering period.

“We warn any person or group of persons who are trying to play politics with the welfare of our members to as a matter of urgency desist from it or have the Union to contend with.

“As Civil group, we call for fact -based and issues driven politicking and campaigns which are the hallmark of a true democracy and not for people to concoct lies on subject they adequately lack the knowledge,” they cautioned.

However, every efforts to reach the PDP governorship candidate of Lagos State proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.