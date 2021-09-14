From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A staff of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), identified as Mr Okeugo Ugonna has reportedly been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 17 year old boy.

Ugonna, who works as a scavenger with the Agency, was reported to have on Sunday evening allegedly killed one Master Daniel Ogbonna close to an ASEPA receptacle in Aba.

It was gathered that Ogbonna who resided at No. 36 St. Michael’s Road, Aba was allegedly killed by the suspect for disposing refuse behind a filled up receptacle.

Multiple sources said before Ogbonna came to dispose his refuse as at about 5:30 pm on the fateful day, the refuse receptacle kept at Asa Road by Jubilee Road, adjacent UBA, was filled to the brim.

According to the sources, Ogbonna, a native of Amaogwugwu Village, Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, having noticed that those who went there before him for the same purpose, had disposed their refuse behind the receptacle, followed suit.

As Master Ogbonna turned to go, the man in charge of the receptacle whose name was given as Biggy, ordered Ugonna, one of his staff, to apprehend the boy.

Ugonna reportedly went after the boy, dragged him back and gave him a ferocious blow that sent Ogbonna to the tarred surface of the road and he died instantly.

On noticing the boy had died, Biggy and his staff attempted to escape from the scene.

While Biggy was able to run away, Ugonna was however apprehended by people around who later handed him over to the police.