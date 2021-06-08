From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his threat of genocide against the Igbo.

ASETU expressed dismay that the President reportedly alluded to the 30-month genocidal civil war against Ndigbo in discussing the present insecurity engulfing the nation.

Its National President, Emeka Diwe, and National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, in a statement, said Buhari’s penchant for violence would not help the country out of its present precarious situation that could lead to its eventual collapse if not properly managed.

The group said as enterprising and innovative people, resolving any question through violence was not part of Igbo culture, so, the current instances of arson, killings and destructions in their land by yet-to-be-identified actors did not represent who they were.

It also described as unfortunate the failure of the Federal Government to protect the people of South East from killer-herdsmen who had continued to leave gory tales in various Igbo communities.