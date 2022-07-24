The ancient town of Iseyin in Oyo State was on Sunday thrown into mournful mood following the transition of its traditional ruler, Oba Abdulganiyu Salawudeen, to join his ancestors.

The Aseyin’s death is coming months after the passage of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomoso; Oba Saliu Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadan; Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Asigangan of Igangan.

A family source told newsmen that the 28th Aseyin died on Sunday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where he had been for months.

Salawudeen, aged 62, was a University of Ibadan trained Veterinary Doctor and ascended the throne in 2006.

Though, the palace has yet to officially break the news of the traditional ruler’s passage, the UCH Public Relations Officer, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed the news.

Akinrinlola, when pressed further, told NAN that the oba had been on admission at the hospital before his demise.

While his remains were being packaged for onward journey to his town, a less than one hour journey from the state capital, traditionalists have begun the passage rites around the ancient town.

Salaudeen was born into the family of the late Pa Salau Atanda Oloogunebi of Iseyin and attended Ansarudeen Primary School, Ebedi, Iseyin.

He later proceeded to the Muslim Secondary High School, Ore-Moje in Iseyin, for modern school education.(NAN)