From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following the demise of Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr.) Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, the Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria (TRWASO) has declared a seven-hour curfew in the town on Sunday night.

As gathered, the curfew will begin by 9pm on Sunday July 31st, and end by 4a.m on Monday, August 1st, this year. The Oro masquerades, it was confirmed, would be out in the town during the seven hours.

The monarch had joined his ancestors on Sunday July 24th at the age of 62 and after reigning as Aseyin for 15 years. He was buried at the ‘Igbo Itan’ (Itan Royal Cemetery) on Monday July 25th.

The head of TRWASO, Iseyin Chapter, who is also the Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyin, Chief Ifasoji Oluwo, the Oro rites would be one of the activities lined up for the seventh day special prayer for the repose of the soul of the late king. He added that the prayer would be held at the Aseyin’s palace, Oja Oba, Iseyin. He enjoined residents of Iseyin not to take the curfew with levity.

Oluwo, in a statement, stated that the seventh day ‘Ije Rites’ would involve sacrifices and prayers, which would culminate into a night curfew for further spiritual appeasements. The Oluwo Aseyin is the traditional chief that oversees the rites of installation of a new king and burial of the one that joins his ancestors.

According to him, it is essential to appease the land and the fore-bearers of the community at the departure of a monarch, for the sake of having a smooth succession process and a prosperous community and people.

His words: “The seventh day ‘Ije Rites’ is for paving the way for our late Kabiyesi to have smooth transition to meet his ancestors. It is also for our community to continue to prosper as well as its people.”