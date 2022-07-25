Sen. Teslim Folarin, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State and Sen. Kola Balogun(APC-Oyo South) have described the death of Oba Abdulganiy Salaudeen, the Aseyin of Iseyin as another great loss to Yorubaland.

The duo made the statement in their separate condolence messages made available to newsmen on Sunday night in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Salaudeen, the 28th traditional ruler of Iseyin, died on Sunday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan after a protracted illness.

Folarin in the statement he personally signed, said he received the news of Aseyin’s death with rude shock.

“I received the news of His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Abdulganiy Salawudeen’s death with rude shock but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

“The late Oba Salaudeen was a great father to many of us. On many occasions, he invited me to his palace for father-to-son discussions and also on issues bothering on the development of Oke-Ogun zone and Oyo State.”

“As Chairman, Baba Aseyin provided qualitative leadership to the Conference of Oke-Ogun Obas and Chiefs. He was extremely passionate about the development of Oke-Ogun, Oyo State and Yorubaland,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is currently representing Oyo Central in the Senate, said the indelible fatherly roles of the late first class traditional ruler in Oke-Ogun and Oyo State, would be missed.

“The first-class monarch’s death is another great loss to the Yorubaland. The late Ajinese’s indelible fatherly roles in Oke-Ogun and Oyo State would be sorely missed,” he said.

He extended condolences to the Aseyin Royal families, the Aseyin-In-Council, Conference of Oke-Ogun Obas and Chiefs, the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and Yoruba traditional council.

Folarin commiserated with the people of Oke-Ogun and Oyo State; Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola; Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN; Sen. Gbenga Babalola and Alhaji Yinka Taiwo.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Fridaus.

Also, Balogun described the passage of Oba Ganiyy Salaudeen, as another sad loss.

Balogun in a statement he personally signed, expressed condolences to the state government, the family of the late traditional ruler and the people of Iseyin.

He said the demise of Oba was particularly painful, coming on the heels of the passage of four other prominent traditional rulers from the state within the last eight months.

“We are still grappling with the passage of four prominent traditional rulers in the state within a space of eight months. Here we are mourning the demise of yet another great traditional ruler.

“Death is an inevitable end of all mortals but it is not good enough loosing a traditional ruler to the cold hands of death at a relatively very young age,” he said.

The lawmaker said that there was nothing they could do, but accept their fate as it came to them.

“On behalf of my wife, Mrs Gbonjubola Kola-Balogun and my people in Oyo South Senatorial District, I hereby express my deep condolences to the immediate family of our revered late kabiyesi.

“My condolences also to the Oyo State Government and the people of Iseyin on the irreparable loss. (NAN)