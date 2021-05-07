Seven, a movie by the CEO of ImmaQul’8 Entertainment, Ash Hamman, popularly known as Ash, has been glamoured in Netflix Nigeria

The movie joins a large catalogue of films across the world being streamed on the American media company’s platform, and is trending on #1

Hamman, a multi-talented singer/song writer, entrepreneur, produced his first movie “Seven,” a drama showcasing the event of a man, after his affluent father passes on, who must survive seven days in the Nigerian neighborhood of Ajegunle, where obstacles keep him from his inheritance.

Executive producer, Hamman, speaking about his role in the movie, said “Seven” was a ride of ups and downs in the journey of life. He added that the idea started in Dubai, with a movie he watched years ago.

“I ran it with my partner Tosin, we had few skype session and flipped it with a very interesting twist and it came out amazing, from the premiere to its tour of cinemas and Netflix, I feel blessed.