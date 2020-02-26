Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revered Matthew Hassan Kukah has called on the Federal Government to put an end of serial killings of innocent Nigerians perpetrated by Boko Haram sect, kidnappers and armed bandits.

The clerics made the assertion at the procession of hundreds of Catholic faithful in Sokoto on Wednesday to mark the Ash Wednesday to commemorate the commencement of lent fasting period.

Kukah said the current situation in the country where one can not sleep with one eye close is worrisome and called for concern.

His words: “The point we are in the country now no reasonable Nigerian can acquiesce himself.”

He further said the country had bled enough and it was high time for those in authorities to rise up to their responsibilities.

The cleric averred that many had become widows , orphans stressing that Nigeria was going the way of Rwanda but believe that with prayers the problems confronting the nation could be surmounted.

“In Nigeria today, people die by religion. You will hear that five Muslims were killed, 10 Christians were killed but what we want is that we want to die as Nigerians”.

Bishop Kukah said the essence of the procession was to mourn those that were massacre by insurgency , kidnappers and banditry attacked irrespective of religion also to pray for the release of the captives most especially Leah Sharibu the abducted Dapchi school girl .

He pointed out that the lenten season is a period of soberness and prayer, saying the church would use the period to pray for peace to reign in the country.

“As a Christians our God answers prayers because he a living God”.

The procession was attended by the members of Catholic community, Pentecostal and Muslims community across the state.