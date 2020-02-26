Some fish sellers in Enugu metropolis made brisk business as Catholic faithful all over the world observe the Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who went round some markets in the city, reports that the traders were seen making efforts to contain the pressure from the teeming customers, mostly Catholic faithful.

They expressed joy over the boom occasioned by the solemn celebration.

NAN reports that aside from holding masses to observe the event, Catholic adherents also abstain from eating meat.

A frozen fish seller at Garki Market, Mrs Uju Okoye, said that she recorded huge sales since she opened for business in the morning.

Okoye said that a carton of big size frozen fish, weighing 30 kilogram, cost between N22,000 and N24, 000, while one fish went for between N500 and N700, depending on its size.

“We have been in this fish business for a long time, so most of us are always prepared for this day because it comes annually.

“The celebration provides an opportunity for us to make good sales,” she said.

Another fish seller, Mrs. Ngozi Ifekwem, said she was amazed seeing many customers coming to patronise her in the morning.

“I started this fish business six months ago, so I do not really know about the huge sales that come with Ash Wednesday.

“When many customers were coming for fish in an unusual manner, I quickly remembered that it is because of Ash Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I did not prepare for it because I came to market with only one carton of fish,” she said.

Mrs Ifechukwu Anya, another fish seller at Mayor Market, told NAN that the price of fish depended on the type and size.

“The price of a fish, smoked or fresh, depends on its size and type,” Anya said.

According to her, a kilogram of catfish cost N1,300, while the biggest size cost between N3,000 and N5,000 per kilogram.”

Meanwhile, some meat sellers have also expressed concern over the significant drop in patronage due to the Ash Wednesday.

Mr Okey Ugwu, a meat seller at Mayor Market, said that Enugu residents, mostly Christians, dominated by Catholics and Anglicans, were passionate about Ash Wednesday.

“Majority of the Enugu residents are Catholics and Anglicans. They are serious about the Ash Wednesday.

“We cannot sell as much as we used to but we sell in small quantity,” Ugwu said. (NAN)