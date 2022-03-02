By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

As the Catholic community observes Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of the 40-day Christian fast, the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, has issued guidelines to help the faithful in their walk with God, while adding the intention of Pope Francis for all to pray for peace in Ukraine.

In a release, the cleric reminded his flock that the month of March leads everyone into the special season of Lent, during which a call goes out for all to deepen their relationship with God through prayer, fasting and alms-giving.

He noted that ‘with the Ash Wednesday (March 2) the Church ushers all into the solemn season of Lent to experience the profound call to repentance and renewal. This month presents us with these important feast days: St. Patrick (17th March), St Joseph, the Husband of Blessed Virgin Mary (19th March), Annunciation of the Lord (25th March).’

While recalling the need for fervent prayers, he said: “Our Holy Father, Pope Francis has called on all Catholics to take 2nd March 2022 as a day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine. We are, therefore, enjoined to offer our fasting and prayers on that day for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and other parts of the world.’

He reminded the faithful of their Lenten obligations saying: ‘As we begin the season of lent, may I remind everyone of the following regarding the season: Abstinence: All the faithful who have reached 14 years of age and above are required to abstain totally from meat or favourite dish or drink on Ash Wednesday (March 2) and Good Friday (April 15) and all Fridays in Lent.

‘All the faithful between the ages of 18 and 60 years are obliged to fast. In practice, fasting involves limiting oneself to a single full meal or two smaller meals a day. Those who are sick, pregnant or nursing or whose health would adversely be affected by fasting should not consider themselves bound by this norm.

‘Parents and teachers are responsible for helping young persons, who are not bound by the norms regarding fasting and abstinence to recognise the genuine sense in penance and self-denial.

‘Keep yourself away from all occasions that could lead to sin. Repent and return to God by a good sacramental confession and do appropriate penance if you fall into sin.

‘Practice self-control; be more generous especially in giving to the poor and needy and in contributing to the works of the Church, remission of debts and payment of just wages.

‘Pursue and achieve reconciliation with anyone with whom you are not at peace.

‘Read the Scriptures in order to deepen your intimacy with God; spread the kingdom of Christ and help others to know and return to Christ.

‘Pray before the Blessed Sacrament; go to Mass often, if possible, daily.

‘Be regular at the Stations of the Cross on Wednesdays and Fridays and do it every day if you can.

‘Take part in the Lenten programmes and retreats.’