For singer, rapper and talent coach, Asha Gangali, the fame that Afrobeats currently enjoys globally is at the expense of other genres like dancehall.

While appraising the evolution of Afrobeats, Asha noted that even though the genre is popular around the world, more efforts would be needed to sustain its momentum.

In a chat with The Sun, the artiste said: “Everybody is shouting that Afrobeats is getting Grammy recognitions, but if you don’t manage it from home; if you don’t get a platform to continue to project the right vibes to the global audience, it’s going to fade off as dancehall did.

“We got on the Billboard (chart) at the expense of dancehall reggae. Do you think the people playing reggae dancehall are happy? We’ve dominated all their airwaves. Afrobeats has dominated but if you don’t manage it, we may lose the fame in the long run. That’s why we have to keep discovering new talents like we are doing in Naija Star Search.”

Powered by pay-TV platform, StarTimes and Kennis Music, Naija Star Search reality show will hit the screens in September. Hosted by VJ Adams, judges of the show include Keke Ogungbe, Asha Gangali and ID Cabasa. Winners will smile to the bank with N10 million and other consolation prizes.

Asha Gangali is not a greenhorn in the Nigerian music industry. He stands tall as a talent discovery machine having founded Roc Da Mic Africa, a music talent hunt that discovered stars such as Wande Coal, Timaya and a host of others.

“The Naija Star Search platform is very important because it zeroes in on Afrobeats. There has never been any reality TV show that focuses mainly on Afrobeats, and that is what we need on the global stage.

“I will be looking out for the raw stars, the ones that have the marketing edge. They need to have talents and character. Without these three components, a lot of them go wrong. Nobody is going to invest in you if you don’t have the right character. It is a risky business and capital intensive. You must look for a good artiste who has all the balance – character, talents, and marketability. And that’s what we are poised to instill in these budding talents on the Naija Star Search show,” he stated.