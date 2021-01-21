From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former assistant editor of The Sun Publishing limited, Mr. Kenny Ashaka is dead.

Ashaka passed on yesterday following a protracted illness. His death came few days after he lost his wife, Dorothy.

His daughter, Onome confirmed the death.

The late editor joined the The Sun as one of its pioneer staff in 2003.

He headed the North West Bureau of the publication until 2008 when he was transferred to Abuja.

Few years later Ashaka was sent to Jos as Bureau Chief for the North Central Zone.

He was later promoted Assistant Editor bad on his commitment and industry at work and transferred to the Lagos head office of the newspaper.

Ashaka was, however, transferred to Kaduna to get closer to his family for daily care.

He is survived by three children, Onome, Onoriode and Erezina and three grandchildren.

Burial arrangement to be announced b y the family.