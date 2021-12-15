From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The High Court sitting in Kaduna will on January 24, 2022, hear the certificate forgery allegations case filed by the Kaduna State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 general election, Rt Honourable Isa Mohammed Ashiru, brought against Prof.Muhammad Sani Bello for alleged defamation of his character.

Prof. Sani Bello had alleged that “Isah Ashiru does not possess the required, or the competency to become the Governor of Kaduna State because he did not possess the requisite leaving school certificate”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The case before Justice Edward Ando in the High Court sitting in Kaduna had been rescheduled to hold on January 24, 2022, for mention, though the court did not sit when the case came up today, December 15, 2021.

However, in suit No: KDH/KAD/639/2021, Plaintiff, HoN Isa Ashiru, also sought ‘AN ORDER directing the Defendant to retract his defamatory, statement of and concerning the Plaintiff by publishing a retraction on social media, print and electronic media, which enjoys wide circulation reach within Nigeria.

‘AN ORDER directing the Defendant to pay the Plaintiff the sum of (One Hundred Million Naira Only) for defamation of character.

‘AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from publishing any defamatory statement of and concerning the Plain. The cost of this suit.

‘Such further relief(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit grant in the circumstances of this suit.’

In court summons, Ashiru averred his reputation was grossly affected by the defamatory statements, “Concerning him aforesaid are actuated by malice in that it was meant to advance the Defendant’s relevance and acceptance in his new political party (APC) while affecting the Plaintiff reputation negatively amongst the electorates of Kaduna State, thereby diminishing his chances of becoming Governor of Kaduna State.

‘The Plaintiff avers that the Defendants defamatory statements aforesaid of and concerning the Plaintiff has not only defamed the Plaintiff’s hard-earned reputation and integrity but has also subjected him to public ridicule, scorn, opprobrium and odium especially that it was made at a crucial period, just before the 2019 general election when the Plaintiff was the Governorship candidate of a major political party, the PDP in Kaduna State.’

In the summons, the court gave Dr Sani Bello 21 days to appear before the court or judgement made in his absence “Writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in action at the suit of the PLAINTIFF and TAKE NOTICE that in default of your so doing, the Plaintiff may proceed therein and judgment may be given in your absence.”

In the summons, 18 documents are to be relied upon as evidence to prove Ashiru’s case against the defendant, Prof Bello.

For defaming his hard-earned reputation and integrity, Ashiru did not only sue Bello but also demanded the sum of one hundred million Naira as a claim for damages.

According to court summons, the defendant in the case, Prof. Sani Bello who defected from opposition party PDP to ruling party APC ‘…made an official press release on 12’ November 2018 resigning his membership of the PDP and which press release was published on his Facebook wall and page by reason whereof it was widely shared and circulated in both the online and offline social and other media by newspaper, television and radio stations.

‘The Defendant in the said press release made statements disparaging the Plaintiff’s (Hon Ashiru) hard-earned reputation and integrity.’

Meanwhile, Garba Sadau, the counsel to Sani Bello told Journalists in an interview that ‘we are prepared to defend the case because we have the prerequisite documents to defend the case.’

The political ally to Ashiru, Dr Abdulrahman Usman, also told journalists that Ashiru has a valid certificate and he is ready to prove it before the court to protect his integrity.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .