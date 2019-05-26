Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State governorship election petition tribunal has adjourned till Tuesday, May 27, 2019 for ruling on the motion for recount of ballot papers brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Isa Muhammad Ashiru.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim M. Bako adjourned the sitting after hot debate for and against the recount motion filed by the PDP’s governorship candidate.

Counsels to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Umar (SAN), Abdulhakeem Mustapha and Lawal Bawa argued against the recount motion at the resume of the pre-trial on Saturday.

It would be recalled that the petitioners, Ashiru and PDP, on Tuesday, May 14, filed a motion seeking the tribunal to order the recount of the entire ballot in the March 9 governorship poll in the state.

Justice Bako had adjourned to Saturday, May 25, 2019 to allow the three respondents in the PDP petition, gov-elect, El-Rufai , APC and INEC to file their responses.

Also, at the resumed hearing in the motion, which is part of the pre-hearing sittings, the PDP applied to amend its earlier application for the recount of the entire ballot to 12 local government areas mostly in the central and northern parts of the state