Moses Akaigwe

As the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown continues and the movement of goods increases across the country, the range of commercial vehicles that importers, manufacturers, distributors and firms in the logistics and trucking sector will relying on, is Ashok Leyland.

This, according to the distributors in Nigeria, Stallion Motors Ltd, is because the commercial vehicle segment has realised that Ashok Leyland is an internationally recognised brand with a rich pedigree.

The vehicles marketed locally are not only assembled in Nigeria, but are also built to be at ‘home’ on Nigerian roads even as the can be adapted for various applications.

Speaking on the advantages the brand enjoys in the Nigerian market, the company’s Managing Director Manish Rohtagi, affirmed that the Ashok Leyland range of commercial vehicles thrives on the fulfilled promise on quality, ruggedness and reliability, which the industry needs in these difficult times.

Rohtagi further said the new range of fully built trucks flaunts contemporary design, a new-generation platform and offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort, thereby reinforcing the brand promise of ‘Your win is Our Win’.

“We are offering products that will provide the best total cost of ownership to our customers,” he enthused, naming the new range as Ashok Leyland Partner, Ashok Leyland Boss and Ashok Leyland 1718.

Aside the reliability of the brand, the patrons of Ashok Leyland are pleased because its models can easily be adapted to different usages such as garbage compactors, refrigerated and dry vans, cargo or agricultural trucks, construction trucks, mining trucks, distribution vans, troop carriers, high capacity passenger vehicles etc.

The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centerat Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.

Ashok Leyland Partner. The popularity of Partner is driven by customer profitability as well as cabin comfort for driver and passenger. Its strength emanates from load-carrying ability, stability and maneuverability, ensuring a superior return on investment.

Users of the Partner do not have issues with navigation, even when the vehicle is fully loaded because it is powered by the advanced ZD30 Common Rail diesel engine offering more power and pick-up advantage.

Safety is not compromised as the heavy-duty parabolic leaf springs in the front, superior braking system and frontal crash protection offers the driver and passengers a safe and smooth ride.

Low fuel consumption as well as affordable and easy to handle long maintenance intervals is boosted by its Euro III compliance engine.

The Partner’s power steering with tilt-able adjustment and a cable-operated gear shift mechanism with a 5 speed Overdrive Synchromesh Gear Box makes gear shifting effortless and driving stress free.

Ashok Leyland Boss. Equipped with powerful ‘H’ series inline engine tuned for delivering power and torque, it is built with rugged overdrive gearbox and best-in-class turning radius.

According to the automaker, “the Boss offers superior payload and needs fewer maintenance brakes, delivering a superior uptime with lower operating costs making the business more profitable.”

Its purpose-built organic clutch is meant to serve a very long time unlike the ordinary clutches, while the fitted tubeless radial tyres ensure better grip and the lifetime lubricated bearings enhance maneuverability and safety.

The dashboard is ergonomically designed with the controls placed intelligently, just as Ashok Leyland has also provided for multi-angle adjustable seats, and steering column with tilt-able and telescopic movements, while the 2-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Ashok Leyland 1718. The Ashok Leyland 1718 truck comes with Euro III compliant turbocharged intercool diesel engine with 5759 litre capacity, coupled with a synchromesh ZF S6-36 (OD) gear box.

In order to enhance safety, its braking system is fully air pressure diaphragm on all wheels. The parking brake is pneumatically controlled on rear wheels only.

The double acting telescopic type shock absorber works with the semi elliptic multi leaf shackle ended system to improve the vehicle’s standard suspension system.

With a maximum speed of 199 kilometer per hour, which checks drivers from over speeding, it offers an easy to read electronic speedometer and load sensing valve.

The truck which has been doing well in the Nigerian market, comes with front and rear anti-roll bar, exhaust brake and clutch booster.

Customised versions of the 1718 trucks come as garbage compactors with automatic operation suitable for city garbage collection.

Interestingly, the garbage compactors come with hose burst valve to prevent tailgate descending in the event of hydraulic failure, just as the emergency ‘stop’ switch stops all the operation instantaneously in case of emergency.

The Stallion Group made a bold statement recently when it provided some Ashok Leyland high capacity passenger buses to the Lagos State Government to ease the movement of the COVID-19 frontline workers during the recent lockdown as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Brand Manager of Ashok Leyland in Nigeria, Mr. Anjan Aditya remarked “these commercial vehicles have been tested and trusted in different parts of Nigeria because they are very reliable, and we have the technical competence to maintain and service them in any part of the country”.