Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

The police in Kano State have refuted any claims to the effect that members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) undertook any form of procession in the state.

Spokesman of the police command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi told Daily Sun,Tuesday, that the state is calm and peaceful, adding that members of the Movement, otherwise known as Shiites, complied largely to the directive barring all forms of procession and unlawful assembly in the state.

He said that despite that, their personnel were on standby against any form of procession by any groups of individuals in the state.

Checks by Daily Sun as at mid day indicated that a majority of the members of the Movement in the state stayed back in their homes or went about their other businesses.

There were reports that some of the members of the Movement had attempted to assemble somewhere around Kurna Asabe Quarters, but dispersed upon sighting some policemen around the area.

At Goron Dutse residence of the Late Muhammad Turi, a leading member of the sect, there was considerable calm given the presence of policemen deployed to man the area.