By Lukman Olabiyi

The Vice-Chairman, African Region of the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI), Dr. Leye Babalola has disclosed that reposition of the organization, was to address unemployment rate in Nigeria.

He stated that the organization has repositioned its affairs in Nigeria with seasoned and tested individuals to pilot its affairs and also design a model that would benefited the country, most especially in area of job creation.

Babalola, made this known in his address after the inaugural election of the executives of the organization in Nigeria.

He said the repositioning of the chamber became paramount in view of the ultimate benefit inherent in having such an organised and well-connected chamber in the country, and more importantly the need to have a trusted and tested Nigerian entrepreneurs and result-oriented individuals to pilot the affairs of the chamber as well as act as advisory board members of the chamber.

Babalola maintained that AACCI was set up as a trade revolutionary vehicle or platform to promote commerce, inbound investments, and to helping member’s business learn, collaborate, build strategically partnerships and manage transformational change among them.

He held that AACCI is the only chamber of its kind at the apex level to the existing bi-lateral chambers across the two regions.

“AACCI, with the support of its Head Quarters (Asian Secretary Hub) in India, African secretariat office in Nigeria and as well as satellite offices in Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Hong Kong liaises with local/bilateral chamber of commerce to promote its members’ interest, hence the need to reposition the Nigeria branch to accommodate those that can translate the efforts of having our unemployed graduates, fix them at different industries and entrepreneural facilities scattered around the country”, Babalola said.

The new executives that will piloted the affairs of the chamber in Nigeria are Mr. Adesokan Taofiq (President) , Mr Anrinle Adekunle (Vice President) , Mr. Emmanuel Ayele (Secretary) and Mrs Zaidat Babalola (Treasurer).

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.