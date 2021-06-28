By Moses Akaigwe

Transit Support Services Limited (TSS Motors) has formally introduced the Asiastar luxury bus models to its range of commercial vehicles available in the Nigerian market.

The non-independent, air-conditioned luxury coach features 53 adjustable soft passenger seats with USB charger, LCD TV (front and middle), DVD, and a modern ambient lighting design on the roof.

The coach boasts an advanced concept in body design and architecture, and is suitable for commercial passenger operation, football club and sports teams’ transportation, government and executive shuttle services.

The U-beam body structure of the Asiastar luxury bus has length, width and height of 12000, 2550 and 3860 (mm), respectively. It is equipped with WP10.336N/WD615 engine models, Fast 6DS (Benz GO230-6 as optional) gearbox, a Pneumatic double circuit air brake system, and air suspension shock absorbers.

The bus comes with a unique set of headlamps which are divided into two parts, with full LED lighting, making the front view elegant and very beautiful.

Introducing the vehicle recently, the general manager, TSS Motors, Dave Chukwudulue, remarked, “TSS Motors is known for her state of the art, top of the line products which conform to the latest design trends in the automobile industry. With the Asiastar luxury coaches, the operators and passengers of these coaches will not be disappointed on any point of our standard offerings before now.”

The general manager further stated that, “As with our other products, our key selling points for the Asiastar luxury coaches are effective and efficient after sales service and parts support backup, cost effective, durable, robust, rugged, comfortable and smooth luxury ride, all through the distance and operational life of the vehicle.

“And no matter the operational application: as commercial passenger luxury coach, government executives’ group shuttle, football club and sports teams’ logistics medium, the Asiastar is configured and built to deliver, and even surpass on all, expectations, without fail. Furthermore, the vehicles are on ground for immediate delivery on receipt of payment. It’s cash and carry. No delivery lead time, with attendant costs on capital outlay prior to operations.”

Transit Support Services Limited is a multi-auto franchise holder and assembler of heavy, medium and light duty, trucks, and mini buses.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.