From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Mediaprenuer, Obi Asika, Executive Head, Studios and Events Multichoice Nigeria, Felix Awogu and Bussiness mogul/ Philantropist, Chief Azubike Ekweozor have been installed as the newest Patrons of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

The trio who were recognised and honoured during the 2022 End of Year celebrations/ Christmas Party of the Anambra NUJ held in Awka, joins the list of other patrons of the council which included Chief Chris Eluemunor, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene and Chief Daniel Ogbuefi among others.

Speaking , Chairman of NUJ Anambra State Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu said Awogu, Asika and Ekwezor were carefully chosen and unanimously accepted by the Council members as deserving Patrons because of their proven track records in media excellence, public and community service as well as the social circuit where they have impacted positively in the society.

Odogwu who also welcomed some student journalists that attended the ceremony urged journalists in the state to remain upbeat in their duties of reporting and information dissemination reminding them that any journalistic work that doesn’t bite or touch on the underreported issues in the society has ended up as mere public relations.

He called for government support for journalists welfare noting that Journalists needs to be well cared for in the country because of hazards associated with their job.

Odogwu appealed to the relevant authorities to upgrade the status of the journalists in the country by handsome recognition and adequate renumeration.

Chairman of the Occassion, Professor Emeka Ezeonu , University Don and former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in a remark urged journalists to be very professional in their reportage always.

He noted that not paying attention to details by journalists can easily cause trouble in the society because of misrepresentation of facts while the agenda setting role of journalists remains vital for the progress of the society.

Ezeonu noted that the introduction of BVAS in the 2022 ammended Electoral Act has made it practically impossible for the

2023 election to be rigged.

He appealed to the public to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ready to perform their civic responsibility come 2023.

“BVAS approval has tightened the loopholes in the use of card reader and as such, the electorate should be more confident that their votes would count,”He said.

Prof Stella Okunna,a professor of Mass Communication with specialty in Behaviour change Communication and Development communication charged journalists to be ethical balanced.

Okunna, Deputy Vice Chancellor,Paul’s University Awka and NUJ Anambra Council Matriarch counselled journalists to know their worth in the society and also give in their best to build a better society.

Okunna disclosed that the monetary prize for the Stella Okunna Prize for Ethical Journalism which she instituted as an annual award of the Anambra NUJ will be increased from N50,000 to N100,000 next year.

This year’s award was won by Alfred Ajayi of Radio Nigeria, Purity FM, Awka.

Chief Chris Eluemunoh, a veteran journalist community leader and also one of the NUJ Anambra Patrons encouraged journalists not to relent in giving the public quality reports as sound reporting grows a nation.

Eluemunoh said in their time of practice that the environment for reporting was intense but they defied all odds to feed the public richly with on the spot news.

He said as a grand patron of council that it is his duty to advise them to report correctly and wisely especially during the general elections.

The planning committee chairman of the event Mrs Joy Mbachi said the role of journalists in nation building cannot be waved off and called for quality pay package for journalists.

Mbachi urged journalists to hold on to the elementary of their jobs and proudly serve the public through quality reportage.

Anambra Central Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) , Princess Helen Mbakwe who was a guest during the ceremony outlined her action mission plans for the zone if elected to go to the National Assembly.

Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh who was also a Special Guest of Honour told the journalists in the state to maintain the tempo of their positive activities in the state assuring of her support and cooperation to the council always.