By Steve Agbota

Elders of the Association of Igbo Maritime Practitioners in Nigeria, (ASIMPIN), has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the President General, Eze Damian Emeka Obianigwe, to conduct elections that would usher in new executives.

The elders reiterated that failure of the President General to conduct elections may lead to parallel government.

Eze Obianigwe, had raised alarm over calculated attempts by the group of elders to cause disaffection and plant bad blood among members.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant, Media, Godfrey Emeka Nwosu, Ksm, Eze Obianigwe said unequivocally that nobody constituted any council of elders in the association and that a purported meeting by the elders was a ruse.

But in a chat with Daily Sun over weekend, spokesman of elders’council, ASIMPIN, Chief Osita Chukwu Patrick, said the elders stood their ground to hold an elections if the president general decline their request.

According to him, the elders met and resolved that an election should hold adding that the tenure elongation of ASIMPIN leadership was alarming.

Osita maintained that failure on the part of the Eze to organize election is tantamount to bridge of constitution of the socio cultural maritime association. Osita also took a swipe at the S.A Media to the President General, Comrade Emeka Nwosu for his inflammatory comments against elders of ASIMPIN.

He said Nwosu’s statement was disdainful and uncoordinated, saying the Ex NAGAFF scribe at Tin Can Island Port can best be described as a “Flying bird above sea level without no where to land”. He said the present tenure of the executive of the association has elapsed, saying that the executive has been in the office since 2008, which has expired and they have spent about five tenures in the office.

“We have given them ultimatum to conduct new election of the new executive into the office. Failure to conduct election and vacate the office as the executive of ASIMPIN will lead to protest and impeach them from the office,” he said.

However he called on the SA. Media to tender an apology to elders of the association, urging him to conduct himself in a likeable .