Could Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have been motivated by politics in his recent visit to far-flung Maiduguri, Borno State and yet held no discussion with the party leaders and political stakeholders in that North-eastern state? Could the APC leader have been out to feather his 2023 political nest and yet there was no closed-door session, no behind-the-scene meeting at which the matter of his ambition would be discussed? These are the critical questions for critics and political detractors who have imputed political reasons to the visit. Everything was done in the open during last Monday’s visit, which lasted about four hours.

Yet out of their desire to cast others in their mould and view people from their constricted, parochial perspectives, they framed Asiwaju Tinubu’s visit as politically motivated. They claim the APC leader was in that city in furtherance of his 2023 political ambition, even when he is yet to declare interest in the upcoming presidential race.

It is, nonetheless, worth asking: how many of those political hawks would be ready at present to undertake a trip to that North-eastern town ravaged by Boko Haram, even if for politics?