Lovers of this space know I run a Facebook open forum. Today, I reach into history and dig up two of those entries that drew quite some traffic when they first went online. I hope they help someone, afresh. Welcome to ASK THE BOSS, the Q & A platform that seeks to provide succour to people with socio-emotional puzzles.

If you have any issue troubling your life, business, etc., simply inbox me via www.facebook.com/michaelbushnigeria. In days max, I shall appear thereat with an answer.

Strangely, both entries before us come from an old boy and a sister within; two people everyone at Bush House Nigeria always tipped for something. Don’t wonder too long: because of their longterm platonic relationship (all the way from their university heyday) we used to tease them to no end about when they would invite us to the after-vows party of rice and stew and drinks very plenty. Who doesn’t catch my drift? Stay there, I am not saying more!

Boyish Stephen Godwin served at some point as Ideas Executive at Bush House Nigeria. With this entry, he leaves us with a poser that is at once simple and difficult. As is his wont, he first tantalises us about the nature, choices and freedom of man, before he puts us on the spot. ‘THE BOSS, considering the nature of man, his choices and freedom, is perpetual peace possible?’

The knowledge that Mr. Godwin is a thespian helped me a great deal in my work with him at the time. It is even more valuable now as I field this question. Let me say this to him straight up: between us, perpetual peace is possible. If it is possible between two, then it can be among all but you know how it is.

Seriously, man by his very nature coupled with the choices he makes and the freedom he prefers has ended up like Prof. Ayandele’s atomistic society: perpetually at war with himself. No one can deny that conclusive reality because we all live in it. Therefore, it doesn’t require rocket science savvy to agree that man is more pugnacious than peaceable. However, since nothing in life is cast in concrete, it can also be argued that that elusive peace is possible in perpetuity.

Perpetual peace or the beginning thereto can set off. If man would just revert to his default nature (the Godlikeness, etc.). If man would only mind his choices. If man would simply measure his freedom.

Created in the image and likeness (that is nature) of God, man is or was supposed to be a lover -not a hater; a sharer -not a hoarder; a troubleshooter -not a troublemaker. Unfortunately, he’s at present the exact opposite of all that he was to represent, because of greed. Greed is at the root of sin and all the war facing man. Man is the major architect of his own troubles.

It might sound simplistic but that’s it: man needs to cure himself of greed. That’s about the only way to enjoy permanent peace. I believe that as life lives on, man shall grow weary of greed and war and declare for peace, perpetual peace, or nothing. Of course, nature -the minor archiect- shall by then have prepared the ground plus its say-so.

Next, the second and last question of the day. Sent in by yet another thespian, it is a serving you would also love. ‘THE BOSS, since the Bible doesn’t exempt any gender from the sin called adultery, why is it that when a man is caught committing adultery by his wife, she will forgive him and stay put; but when a woman is caught in the act, the very next scene is divorce? Secondly, if both commit the same sin, why does the society shield men and expose women (to face the music alone)?’

Dear Ms. Idongesit Ekong, I note with joy that you write from my maternal Local Government Area, Ibesikpo Asutan of Akwa Ibom state. I have a number of friends over there. Please give them my love, would you? Your entry highlights the age-long war of the sexes, and although couched with heavy feministic undertones, cannot be faulted in any way.

See, Ma, ours is a patrilineal world. Shamefully, it has always been; it was so even in the days of Jesus. You recall (don’t you?) the adultery-person whom the mob (that Jesus shamed at the nick of time) wanted to stone to death was a woman, not a man. Present-day society does nothing new by its gender-biased stance on this and other matters of life.

For me, therefore, it’s sheer waste of time to dwell on a reorientation you know cannot and would not fly. Rather, since at the end it is God’s (not man’s) judgment that counts, our mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, nieces, name them, should ignore men and our egocentricity. Whatever is going on here on earth should not discourage you. Look up to the hills!

Finally, apart from the genderless theme of justice, your entry also speaks, side by side, to the all-forgiving, longsuffering and all-enduring capacities of the human being who’s not a man. I guess it’s a situation of win some, lose some. Not sure who would heed, but i believe it is best for women to be content being women and focus only on battles they can win. God bless the female person!

What one thing do we really need from politics?

This is a Nigerian vox pop. Since politics is at the centre of our very life, since politics runs even our religion, since we worship politics, we must field this poser. Is it money (that is position, or contracts, or projects, etc) or respect that we want from political power?

That is, if politics had just one thing on offer, which would you rather it was: money even if it came with so much disrespect and indignity or respect even if all it carried was little or no money? Yesterday was the day we should have decided on this. I hope to publish some short, clean interesting entries.