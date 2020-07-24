Dwindling resources leading to a lean budgetary allocation has forced the State House Clinic to announce plans to scale down the number of persons authorised to access medical attention at the Asokoro facility in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, made this disclosure at the opening of a two-day workshop on service improvement in the hospital.

The clinic was specifically established to provide health care services to the President and Vice President, members of their families as well as members of staff working in the Presidential Villa. The clinic currently caters to about 32,000 patients which the authorities said “is not sustainable.”

Umar said “hangers-on” will be eliminated while services will only be extended to those who are officially entitled to access the health care facility.