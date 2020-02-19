Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Laetitia Dagan, assistant director of administration at the State House, has been murdered at her Abuja residence.

The presidency confirmed her death via a statement, yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, who confirmed her death, described it as a painful loss.

Deputy Director of Information in the State House, Attah Esa, in a statement quoted Arabi as saying during a condolence visit to her family, that the killing of Ms.Dagan, is “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, “We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

Arabi expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

Dagan, 47 from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

The Permanent Secretary prayed God Almighty to comfort Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.

In a another development, Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, hs passed on.

Aged 66, Omoluwa, who was standing trail over a N2.5 billion alleged fraud case involving the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), died at the National Hospital in Abuja yeterday. according to a close associate in Kaduna.

Daily Sun source disclosed that Omoluwa took ill and was admitted on Saturday, but was eventually discharged. He was said to have resumed in the office on Monday and was even with a couple of his friends.

However, the founder of Pinnacle Investments Ltd, The Centagon International School Ltd and Tarmac Works Ltd was said to have relapsed early yesterday and was again rushed to the hospital before he passed away.

When Daily Sun visited the Abuja residence of Omoluwa, scores of sympathisers were seen within the compound, even as preparations were on for a requiem Mass.

One of Omoluwa’s associates who also confirmed his demise, did not give details surrounding his death, saying his departure was sudden. He promised to give details later, but did not respond to Daily Sun’s further inquiry at the time of filing this report.

Omoluwa was arraigned before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alongside the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Dipo Onifade and the Director-General General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo Kawu.

The development led to the eventual suspension of Kawu last week by the Federal Government.

Born on March 6, 1954, Omoluwa was reputed to have brought monumental revolution to the broadcast engineering industry in the country.

A Papal Knight, Omoluwa, donated generously to the cause of widows, the blind, the disabled children and orphans.