Reverend Asoliye Douglas-West has bagged the Ama-Belemabo (Lover of the Community) title for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the unity and advancement of the Kalabari community. The award was conferred on the philanthropist by Ido Progressive Union (IPU), Lagos chapter, at Deseason Guest House, Ajegunle, Lagos State, on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Presenting the award to the cleric, Chief Kroma Amafina, chairman, IPU, Lagos, said it was a reward for hard work, consistency and focus: “Champions are not made overnight but we celebrate our brother and friend because he is a champion in the cause of the Kalabari people.

“We want to honour our brother and friend who has distinguished himself very well as a Kalabari youth.”

He disclosed the cleric was not honoured for what he received but for what he gave or has been giving.

“Reverend Douglas-West primacy has been Kalabari and anything that concerns him. This tendency is more than a passing interest or hobby to a major pre-occupation and a ministry.”

Amafina said, for many years, the philanthropist’s vision has been how to unite and bring development to the Kalabari people. How they can speak in one voice. How the people will stop playing second fiddle in the power equation in Rivers State.

“The award also gives more responsibility to the recipient to operate at a higher level of success. Success itself is a burden, if not managed with wisdom. We urge him to do more in his activism and humanitarian service to break new grounds and better his best.”

In his response, Douglas-West commended IPU, adding that the award was a call to do more.