Aspira Nigeria, one of the largest manufacturers & distributors of hygiene, personal care and laundry care products, is adding a new product “Oracare+” toothpaste to their product catalogue under dental care category, designed to cater for the oral hygiene of Nigerians. The product has been lauded by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), describing it as innovative and in line with the global best practices as it pertains to manufacturing.

With robust and world-class production facility in the country, Aspira has been adding value to the economy of Nigeria by churning out quality products and contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and capacity building in the country. The introduction of Oracare+ toothpaste is coming after years of rigorous research and development the company embarked and taking into consideration the peculiarities of the Nigerian environment.

Speaking to the media about the Oracare+ toothpaste, Head of Marketing for Aspira Nigeria, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair, said: “We painstakingly looked at the Nigerian environment and we also did a lot of research on the best oral hygiene product that Nigerians would be interested, we considered a lot of factors such as cultural acceptability, health and food. Unlike other products, ours is more of how effective the product would be to the mouth and at the same time, we considered the pricing. We believe that Oracare+ will be the benchmark that would be used to measure future toothpastes produced in the market. We have rigorously adhered to international and national standard.”

