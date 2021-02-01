Leading manufacturer of home-products, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Thursday, unveiled a new product, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder to the members of the public in the commercial city of Kano

The grand -launch, which was held at Tahir Guest Palace in the state capital, attracted their customers, traders, key -market drivers and the media.

In his address, the Head of Marketing, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair, disclosed that the latest product had undergone all the necessary checks and was carefully manufactured to bring about a more hygienic and healthier society.

He further said that the product was a result of the endless desire of the company to serve the society in better ways adding that, “Our commitment to the society and to health care has expanded our product range to sanitizers, dish- washers and dental health care products”

Nair recalled that Aspira Nigeria Limited has an unblemished reputation as the flagship of a number of market leading brands such as Viva, Sabil, Chic, Family Care Baby& Me, among others.

He assured that the new product would offer a fulfilling product- experience to customers.

The Chairman, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ahmadu Danzago, in his remarks, stated that the product could not have entered the market at a more auspicious time, given the present global push for improved personal care and hygiene, including the need for a cleaner and safer environment .

He appreciated the people of Nigeria, the company’s customers in particular, for their unshaken patronage and loyalty to their various range of products, while promising them a happy and prosperous relationship in the years to come.

The Brand Ambassador, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sani Musa Danja, expressed profound delight at the unveiling of the new product, stating that the product- launch was in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver high- quality product to their customers.

Danja, a leading celebrity in Nigeria and beyond, implored the people of the state and Nigerians in general to go for the latest product from the portfolio of Aspira Nigeria Limited as it is the best in the market.

He assured them of a thrilling experience as the new product, in his words, “has been tested and proven to be of world class standards”.

The Product Manager, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ali Jammal, recalled that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the company decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain- free. He said that Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer was the result of that courageous initiative. He indicated that, “The new Laundry Sanitizer was developed under multi-enzyme and eco- friendly technologies and contains zero percent bleach. It is gentle on fabrics and works even in cold water”.

According to Mr. Jammal, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder contains an advanced formula that removes tough stains and leaves a long-lasting fragrance while stating that, “It is specially designed to keep your clothes bright and vivid, wash after wash.”

He explained that the new product is available in four different variants, namely 51x85gm, 27x180gm, 13x380gm and 9x900gm.