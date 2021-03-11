Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, recently applauded the contributions of home product giant, Aspira Nigeria Limited, towards the development of Kano State as a commercial hub and also for its contributions towards youth employment.

Addressing officials and management staff of the company, led by its chairman, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, the governor declared that Aspira Nigeria Limited has been a catalyst for economic growth.

Ganduje said: “From information available, Aspira Nigeria Limited has employed more than 5,000 youths from Kano State and from all over the country, including foreigners. The company told us that the peace and stability in the state is what has encouraged them to expand their operations. We have gone round and seen that they are producing various products, ranging from detergents to soaps and toothpaste. So, we have to thank them for their efforts.”

The governor also stated that Aspira was making Kano State the commercial nerve centre of not only Nigeria but West Africa as its products are exported to most West African countries and, in some cases, Europe.

Ganduje also commended the company for producing its own gas for its use.

He said: “By generating your own gas, you are producing electricity for yourself and making it benefit the less privileged neighbours around you. I wish to tell you that work has started on the construction of the gas pipeline from Ajeokuta to Kaduna and Kano and when this project is completed, you will operate at a much cheaper rate and government would get more taxes and you would employ more people as you expand operations. So, we all thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the gas project,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the chairman of the company, Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu Danzago, appreciated Governor Ganduje and his administration for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Present were the CEO, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Maher Jaafer, the MD, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sami Jaafer, and Mr. Abbas Jaafer, GM, Aspira Nigeria Limited.