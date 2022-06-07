From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and former governor Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, has disclosed that the list of presidential aspirants for the All Progressive Congress (APC), has been reduced to two southerners, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

He made the disclosure on Channelstv live coverage of the APC Special Convention at the Eagles Square.

Gaya, said three other aspirants, the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, have stepped down for their preferred candidates.

But the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has debunked the claim the list has been pruned down to two, insisting all five aspirants are still in the race to clinch the sole ticket.

