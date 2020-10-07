Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

In the spirit of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary, the Aspire FC in collaboration with Global Health Initiative has given free medical care to sportsmen and women in Anambra State.

The programme also included health awareness to enable them remain fit.

Other partners in the programme were Orumba General Hospital, Rise Clinic, Anambra Business Coalition, the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency and Spine Communications.

The programme, an initiative of the president of Aspire FC and former caretaker committee chairman of the Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), Dr. Emeka Okeke, held yesterday at Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA.

Football administrator and team manager of Aspire FC, Amakom Okoye, stated that the programme provided platform for sports people in the area to undergo free medical tests with a view to discovering underlining health challenges and get treated with necessary medications prescribed by experienced health practitioners.

“This programme will provide free medical services to athletes and footballers from 14 football clubs in the state, as well as other people from Aguata, Orumba South and Orumba North Local Government Areas. This programme will also provide succour to club owners in the rural area, who find it difficult to cope with current trends in the sports industry,” he stated.