Sunday, October 11, 2020, was a big day for football cum music loving people all over Nigeria as Aspire Football Club hosted the finale of her maiden Aspire FC Egwu Ogene contest in Anambra State.

Aspire FC Egwu Ogene is a special football-music contest that brought together fifty two Ogene musicians from over fifty communities in Anambra State to compete for the top spot in a football-music contest hosted online. The yearly contest, which lasted for four weeks, was aimed at bringing together two things many Nigerians are most passionate about: football and music. It created an opportunity where grassroots Ogene singers from various hinter communities competed amongst themselves for creativity.

The voting was conducted online on Aspire FC’s Facebook page where the public rated videos made by the singers. The contestants were eliminated down to six who participated in last Sunday’s finale.

Top Nollywood actors, including Yul Edochie and Bob-Manuel Udokwu, who were part of the judges, graced the finale, an exclusive event hosted at Marble Arch Hotels, Awka.

Other top sports personnel, including former Nigerian international and MD/ CEO, Elegbete TV/Radio, Matthew Edafe, as well as former Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ Coach, Mrs. Maureen Madu, were all in attendance. Also in attendance were government dignitaries and many football loving business moguls.