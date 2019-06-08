Young Nigerians seeking to carve a niche in the African film and television industry are being invited to register for the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy as entry for the 2019 classes closes on June 14.

Launched in May 2018 as part of MultiChoice’s ground-breaking Corporate Shared Value (CSV) initiative, the programme offers a one-year full scholarship to aspiring filmmakers within the ages of 18 – 26, who possess either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in filmmaking.

Successful students will go on to hone their skills in television and film production under the guidance and mentorship of several industry experts, including Mr. Femi Odugbemi, who is the Academy Director of the West Africa Academy located in Lagos.

The students will take part in MTF masterclasses, which are industry-specific classes targeted at up-skilling the industry, as well as reap the fruits of the additional ground-breaking partnership between the MTF Academy and the world-renowned New York Film Academy College of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA), which was announced in April.

They will also be opportune to work on the production of some of the most popular TV shows in the country, including Africa Magic’s hit series Tinsel, Battleground and Flatmates among other productions, as enjoyed by the Class of 2018.