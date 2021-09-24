The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Auto Spare parts and Machinery Dealers Association(ASPMDA), Sir Sunny Igboanuze has set an electoral committee to conduct election for next executives of the market.

This is in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association(ASPMDA),should conduct election for the new executives that would preside over the affairs of the market, between the 60 to 90 days.

Speaking at the occasion which was attended by the Executives, Members of the Board of trustees, founding fathers, past presidents and central assembly of the market, Sir Igboanueze said that he was overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd that came for the inauguration of the electoral committee.

According to him, it is an indication that the traders in the marketers are lovers of peace and are interesting in the progress of the market.

He said that the committee was set up using the constitution of the market, adding that all the zones that made up the market were included in the committee so as to give each and every one a sense of belonging.

Sir Igboanuzue said that they are all brothers and sisters working together to earn a living and also help in the development of their host community.

In his acceptance speech the chairman of the electoral committee. John Njoku promised that he and his committee would conduct free, fair and credible election.

According to him, at the end of the exercise, even those who lose would be happy because of the way the election was conducted.

He said that the election would be a very big opportunity to move the market forward, adding that they would do everything humanly possible to succeed.

