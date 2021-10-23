The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the immediate dissolution of the Interim Caretaker Committee for Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers (ASPMDA) constituted by the State Government in June 2020 and chaired by Sunday Igbanuzue.

The governor has subsequently reconstituted another committee, according to a statement from the Office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had, in a move to prevent a breach of law and order in the market, set up an Interim Caretaker Committee sometime in June 2020 with the mandate to immediately conduct elections for new Executive Officers of ASPMDA. The statement noted that 15 months after constituting the Interim Caretaker Committee chaired by Sir. Sunday Igbanuzue, the committee has failed to conduct the elections for new Executive Officers of ASPMDA.

“To avert further breakdown of law and order, the governor has ordered the reconstitution of another Interim Caretaker Committee comprising Chief Anthony Ughagwu as the Chairman, Dozie Ezeugo as Secretary and Jonah Aneke as Chief Security Officer (CSO). The committee is expected to hold elections within 45 days of their appointment and the elections will be supervised by the state government. The 45 days tenure of the reconstituted Interim Caretaker Committee shall not be extended.”

The statement enjoined law enforcement agencies to ensure that peaceful and orderly conduct is maintained during the conduct of the elections.

