The chairman of the caretaker committee of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers’ Association (ASPMDA), Sir Sunny Igboanuzue, has said that his committee would abide by the directive by the Lagos State government to conduct election within 90 days.

Speaking at a well-attended general meeting of the association in the complex, he said that the proposed election would be credible, free and fair. According to him, the election would be very peaceful and at the end the votes would count.

However, observation showed that the majority of the traders preferred amendment of their constitution to the election.

Speaking on his stewardship within the few months they have pioneered the affairs of ASPMDA, he said that they have empowered more than 400 youths, bought transformers, drilled bore holes, improved telecommunication network and rehabilitated some road networks, among other numerous achievements.

He enjoined the traders to be peaceful and law-abiding, since the main purpose was to do business and not to play politics.

His words, “From the large turnout for this general meeting, everybody can see that there is peace in ASPMDA. Within the few months that we have been in office, we have achieved peace, progress and development.”

In his contributions, the chairman of the board of trustees of the market, Chief Daniel Oforkansi, said the chairman of the caretaker committee and members of his team were committed to conducting elections as was directed by the Lagos State government.

However, he said conducting the election without first of all amending the constitution of the association could still spell doom for the market.