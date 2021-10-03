Aspiring candidates vying for president of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) have rejected the electoral committee set up by Sir Sunny Igboanuzue, the chairman of the caretaker committee of the market.

Speaking at a press conference, the concerned candidates, including Chief James Umeji, Ngozi Emechebe and Oliver Obidi, said that their reason for the rejection of the committee was based on the fact that it was not properly constituted.

According to them, all members of the committee were drawn from a particular interest group within the market, noting that the process was unfair to other contestants.

They also dismissed the identity card committee, which was set up alongside the electoral committee as a ploy to delay or rig the election, adding that Igboanuzue had lost credibility to conduct the election due to his open bias and partiality in the running of the affairs of the market.

They, therefore, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene by helping to set up a truly independent electoral committee that would conduct a free, fair and credible election.

