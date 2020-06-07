Enyeribe Ejiogu

Members of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos International Trade Fair complex, have been in sorrow following the demise of its General Secretary, Chief Nnamdi Ebeku.

President of ASPMDA, Chief Daniel Offorkansi, described the sad event as a big blow to his administration. He made this lamentation when the past presidents and members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) paid him a condolence visit in his office.

He said: “The entire Exco is destabilized as the death came at a time we have barely few months to complete our last tenure in office and conduct election.”

Earlier in his brief remarks, Chief Jossy Egwuatu, who led the delegation, described the sudden death of the Secretary as a great shock to everybody. He prayed God to give both ASPMDA and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

The association promised to give the deceased a befitting burial.