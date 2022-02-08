By Brown Chimezie

The newly elected president of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Brother James Umeji (Jim Best), has said that more than two months after been sworn in as the president of the biggest auto spare parts market in West Africa, the caretaker committee they succeeded is yet to properly hand over the assets and liabilities of the market to the new administration.

Recall that the election that brought the Umeji led executive into office is the most free, fair and credible election ever conducted in the history of the market.

Speaking while addressing the general meeting of the association at ASPMDA hall, he said that the non-hand over of the properties of the association by the Sunny Igboanuze led caretaker committee is affecting the speed with which he and his executive want to transform the market.

According to him, instead of handing over the properties of the market to the new executive, what the erstwhile administration is doing is suing him and his executives in different courts in Lagos State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, he said in spite of the fact that they have not been properly handed over, his administration has made a lot of progress with regard to transforming the market, which has earned him the title of “Mr Project”.

He said that with the support of the members of the market, his administration had cleared the heap of refuse in the market, restored power supply; embark on the construction of ASPMDA-Abule-Ado link road.

According to him, the ASPMDA –Omonile road project has taken off and would be completed before Easter this year. He also said that he want to start working on the drainages which during rainy season causes floods on the major road and hinder free flow of traffics in and out of the market.

He added that he would also embark on the construction of the road that would link the market to Ojo Army barracks.

Some of the decisions taken at the general meeting include dissolving all the committees in the market, appointing the members of constitution review committee, appealing to those in possession of the properties of the market to return them with immediate effect, among others.