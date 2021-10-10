Traders at the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos, Badagry Express way, Lagos, yesterday, closed their shops and trooped out in their numbers to protest against the imposition of caretaker committee led by Sir Sunny Igboanuzue.

The traders carried placards with varying inscriptions like, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu intervene in the crisis in ASPMDA, “We are tired of Igboanuzue caretaker committee,” “Igboanuzue caretaker committee is illegal, and so on.

While addressing journalists at the end of the protest, the Spokesperson for the aggrieved group, Udo Okezie, said their major grouse was the refusal of the caretaker committee which was set up by the Lagos State government headed by Sir Sunny Igboanuzue to conduct election for the new executive of the auto spare market.

He, therefore, pleaded with Governor Sanwo-olu to immediately order the dissolution of the caretaker committee.

