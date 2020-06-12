President of the largest auto spare parts centre in sub-Saharan Africa, the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Chief Daniel Offorkansi, has announced that the market will be shut in honour of the late secretary-general of the association, Chief Nnamdi Ebeku, on the day of his burial.

Addressing former presidents and the board of trustees, who paid him a condolence visit in his office, he described the death of the secretary as a big blow to his administration, saying, “The entire exco is destabilised, as the death came at a time we have barely few months to complete our last tenure in office and conduct election.”

He thanked the visiting past presidents and BOT members and pledged that the administration would do everything within its powers to give the departed exco member a befitting burial, and whenever his funeral takes place in Nnewi, Anambra State, ASPMDA will be shutdown as a mark of respect.

All the past presidents and BOT members including Chief Jossy Egwuatu, Chief Mike Izuegbune, Hon Garuba Mabayomije, Hon. Joseph Okeke, Chief Charles Ages Okeke, Chief Sunnex Ohanazoeze, Chief Tony Ughagwu, Chief P.I. Anyakora, and Sir Thomas Aniokoh, took time to speak on the departed chief scribe.