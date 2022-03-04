The Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria (ASPN) has announced the induction of new members into its association, even as it urged the Federal Government to come up with policies, aimed at addressing climate change and protecting the country’s environments.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, Vice- President of the association, Ini Abimbola said one of the cardinal objectives of the association is to continually promote conversations , with both public and private sectors, that would enhance environmental sustainability in the country.

According to her, one of the ways the association intends to achieve that is by ensuring that policies, regarding sustainability, do not negatively affect the interests of corporate organisations, but, rather, give such organisations the opportunity to outline their CSR programmes, that are focused on environment.

“We can see that COP26 just ended and Nigeria made a strong commitment in terms of carbon emission and fossil fuels. “At ASPN, what we are trying to do is to make sure that we mainstream the conversations that are happening at any given point in time. “We also don’t want to be talking to the private sector only but also to engage with government and to make sure that policies that are coming up are also policies that are not endangering corporate organizations, and to ensure they can outline their CSR programmes, focused on the environment. “So, for us, this programme is a bridge between the public and private in terms of issues around the environment.