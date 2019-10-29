A UK-based company, ASQ Training and Development, has launched a mobile application (App) for a Level 3 Certificate in Football Intermediary qualification, to train and support budding football agents and players.

ASQ Group Managing Director, Samson Adeosun, in the company of renowned football intermediaries and players representatives, John Viola and Philip McTaggart, made this known at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend.

Adeosun said that there were lots of football agents in Nigeria and Africa, but that unfortunately, majority had no proper experience coupled with bad reputation due to unscrupulous activities of a few.

“The idea for a developmental program for football intermediaries was born out of my personal experience. It was after I get my intermediary licence from the English FA that I realised that I virtually did not know what next to do and this is the experience of most agents in Africa Adeosun noted.

He added that though there are no stringent qualifications before someone is allowed to represent players but it is important that individual agents acquire knowledge and skills that will make them effective and productive in the player management value chain.

“There are lots of agents in Nigeria, but the fact remains that they do not know what to do when it comes to international business player management.

“The Level Three Certificate in Football Intermediary program is to empower the intermediaries in the areas of identification, marketing, protection and management of players thereby helping them to get out the best out of the playing careers, Adeosun, who also is an English FA licensed Intermediary added.

In his own contribution, an internationally renowned football intermediary and player manager, JohnViola said that ASQ had identified the need for such a training and certification to support and encourage budding football agents to get their acts right. Viola who was part of the success careers of players like Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos noted that the training would help those looking to succeed in the complex but lucratively rewarding profession of player management.