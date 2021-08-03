The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has donated multimillion Naira state-of-art equipment and a fully equipped emergency ambulance to the Paediatric Unit of the Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja as part of its Health Systems Support Initiative. ASR Africa also announced that it was adopting the Neonatal Unit of the hospital under this initiative as well as providing N500,000 towards a fund being setup to assist indigent patients in accessing quality healthcare at the hospital. These will be in addition to undertaking other refurbishment works at the unit.

While presenting the ambulance and Health Systems Support Grant to the management of the hospital in Abuja, Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, stated that the project was very dear to the heart of the Founder of ASR Africa, Mr Abdul Samad Rabiu, who is also Chairman of BUA Group. According to Udoh, “The initiative to support the Paediatric Unit of the Hospital is a practical example of the BUA Group commitment to social development both by the Company and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, as an individual. It is a practical show of his commitment to continue to provide sustainable solutions to development problems across the continent – especially those that impact women and children”. Ubon added.

“We are donating medical equipment to the neonatal unit worth over N60 million. We have taken a tour of the facilities and we are replacing all the equipment in the neonatal unit.”

