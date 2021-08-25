The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) -an initiative of the founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has presented N2.5billion Tertiary Health Infrastructure grant to the Sokoto State Government for the construction of the College of Medical Sciences at the Sokoto State University. The grant will also support other infrastructures at the School of Nursing, Tambuwal and the School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa in the state.

Receiving the proposed designs for the various projects from Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of ASR Africa, represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, a Director at BUA Group, said the initiative was proud to complement the work already being done by the Sokoto State government in healthcare delivery at the primary and secondary levels.

Speaking at the presentation of the grant and visit to the proposed sites, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, commended the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr Tambuwal for his holistic approach and commitment to healthcare development at all levels. According to him, “ASR Africa is passionate about social impact and development especially in the areas of healthcare delivery, education, social development and sustainable infrastructure which are also the pillars of ASR Africa’s vision for development. We are therefore ready and committed to partner serious governments to make critical interventions and sustainable impact in healthcare and development for the benefit of the people.”